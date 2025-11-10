Check out this cool Japanese PlayStation commercial

HQ

Every now and then, we see really cool advertising campaigns that make us stop and see them as experiences rather than something intrusive designed to sell stuff. And it's in this category that we now find a PlayStation ad currently running in Japan that is so good we want to share it with you.

It features a humongous and supernatural sumo wrestler who stops a train at JR Ryogoku Station in Tokyo. Check out the Threads post below to see what the spot looks like.

Speaking of Japan and PlayStation, we would also like to remind you that Sony is hosting an event tomorrow evening dedicated to Japan and Asia, which you can read more about here.