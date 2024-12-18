Check out these four stunning Ninja Turtles action figures

HQ

It's almost Christmas and of course you deserve something really nice for the holidays. Usually you have to get the best presents yourself though, and LingJiHun now has something really cool to offer.

They have designed four official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures in 1/12 scale. They are incredibly detailed and around 16 centimeters tall (Leonardo and Raphael slightly taller). Each has its own unique design, and are articulated so you can pose them to your liking.

If you suspect that beauties like these will cost a pretty penny - you're only partly right. While they do retail for $99.99 each, this is a relatively low price compared to what hyper-luxurious and licensed action figures for collectors usually go for.

If you want to treat yourself to a quartet of ninja turtles for Christmas, you can order them all at this link. Deliveries will start in the second quarter of 2025.