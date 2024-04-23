Check out the Kraken Priestess from the stunning 2XKO

HQ

It's been five long years since Riot Games announced Project L, and this year we will finally get a proper look at it when EVO Japan kicks off on April 27. The game has finally got a proper title and will be called 2XKO, and is filled with League of Legends Champions to fight with and against.

Now one of them has got an in-depth and absolutely stunning introduction video filled with gameplay, which reveals this will be a serious contender to Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8. The character is Illaoi, the Kraken Preistess, and she is described like this in the press release:

"As the prophet of Nagakabouros, the Great Kraken, Illaoi's faith demands that she take control of her own destiny by always moving forward. She wields a golden totem to test the will of her opponents and summon tentacles to fight by her side.

In 2XKO, Illaoi is a heavy-hitting juggernaut who overwhelms enemies with pressure as unyielding as her faith. She's all about landing big hits and dealing big damage. Then, using tentacles to lock her opponent down and combo out of control."

Check out the video below of this extremely good looking free-to-play fighting game, which will be released next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.