Check out some new Pokémon Legends Arceus screenshots

HQ

With the official launch date of Pokémon Legends Arceus fast approaching, it's time to hype things up. During the weekend, Nintendo released a six-minute overview trailer and three new commercials, in which you can take a good look at the in-game environments, mechanics, Pokémon and gameplay. These videos are in Japanese, we've put the overview trailer below, and the rest of tv commercials can be found here, here, and here.

HQ

Other than the videos, the Japanese publisher also released a series of beautiful screenshots, you can find them at the bottom of this text.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is coming to Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.