Check out Chris Pratt as Garfield in The Garfield Movie trailer

We've seen Garfield adapted to the big screen various times in the past, and in 2024, we'll be seeing it once again when the aptly named The Garfield Movie makes its debut in cinemas.

With the film slated to open on May 24, 2024, a trailer for the film has now been shared, and it gives us our first look at Chris Pratt voicing the lasagne-loving, Monday-hating feline, all while giving us a teaser of Samuel L. Jackson's role in the film as Garfield's dad, Vic.

As for what this movie is actually about, aside from a surprisingly emotional opening, the main body seems to revolve around Vic recruiting Garfield and his canine friend Odie, to help him complete a high-stakes heist.

With Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Brett Goldstein, Harvey Guillen, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang also starring, and Mark Dindal directing, you can catch the trailer for The Garfield Movie below.