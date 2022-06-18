Check out all the latest posters for Thor: Love and Thunder

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the release date for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Featuring Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian God of Thunder, as well as Taika Waititi helming the project as the director (and also as Korg), this movie will even see Natalie Portman returning to the MCU, this time as The Mighty Thor.

With a lot of action to look forward to and a new big baddie in the form of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, Thor: Love and Thunder will open in cinemas on July 8 (July 7 for those in the UK), and to mark that imminent date, Marvel has released a bunch of new posters for the movie.

You can check them all out below, as well as a trailer for the film.