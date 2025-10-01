Charlie Hunnam drops devastating comment about Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim remains a rather beloved fan-favourite film, an action epic that combined giant robots and enormous kaiju to create a melting pot of destruction and chaos. From the visionary mind of Guillermo Del Toro, it's still often regarded with a bit of sour taste because of how the franchise fell apart rather quickly after the original film.

There are still hopes for more from Pacific Rim and if that does eventually become a reality, we probably shouldn't expect to see Charlie Hunnam return as Raleigh Becket, as the actor has recently talked about the film to Variety and how didn't really care much for it.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to work with a director that I really like. I couldn't care less about giant robots fighting giant monsters. I read the script, and I had no emotional experience with it at all."

Tough words for Pacific Rim fans to digest, no doubt. Would you like to see the series return in the future?