Chaotic golf game Super Battle Golf ships 100,000 copies in two days

The term "friendslop" has become very popular in video games, particularly on Steam, these days. The idea constitutes smaller scale cooperative indie experiences meant to be played with friends, with some examples including Peak, Lethal Company, R.E.P.O., and more. The reason so many of these games exist is because they tend to be rather successful and popular and developer Brimstone's Super Battle Golf is just another example of such.

We say this as the developer has shared in a Steam blog post that Super Battle Golf, over its launch weekend, has managed to ship as many as 100,000 copies. Yep, the affordable title valued at just £5.51 as of writing, has proven to be a big hit, so much so that Content Update Number One is on its way.

This first update for the game will introduce a slate of new features and content, including a new biome with nine new holes to master, new items, additional cosmetics, and extra emotes as well. There's no date on when this update will debut, but it's coming all the same.

Otherwise, Brimstone also reveals that Super Battle Golf was a rather snappy production experience for them, as they reveal that the game was made in as little as 4.5 months. So with a little bit of quick maths, earning around half a million pounds in less than five months is not at all a poor effort from this small indie crew.

