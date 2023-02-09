HQ

You have probably never heard of Chainsawesome Games, unless you are really into local multiplayer and know your indies. They made the huge hit Knight Squad, in which up to eight players (sorry, knights) were supposed to compete in various events.

It was later followed by Knight Squad 2, which was also really good, but pretty much the same thing with enhanced production values. Their third game was Aftercharge, which unfortunately failed to deliver on a quite original promise. And now things has come to an end.

On the developer's Discord, they now explain that they are forced to shut down their studio:

"It is with a broken heart that we have to announce that Chainsawesome Games is shutting down. The failure of Aftercharge and the average success of Knight Squad 2 put too much pressure on us financially and emotionally and our new prototype did not meet our expectations. We concluded that it was time to move on and say goodbye.

We want to thank everyone in this community for your support through all those years. You gave us the motivation to create innovative new games and push our limits. We will always remember the fun we had when we developed Aftercharge with your help and when we played all together during the playtest sessions. We wouldn't have made it this far without you and we will forever be grateful for your dedication towards our studio.

We will miss you all."

So far, Knight Squad 2 is still available on all the digital stores (PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox), but when indies closes down, self published games sometimes gets removed. If you are into local multiplayer (at four players it's great, with more it's absolutely brilliant), make sure you get this before it might disappear for good - and thank you Chainsawesome Games for all the laughter and fun.