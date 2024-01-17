Chad Stahelski signs deal with Lionsgate to oversee Highlander and John Wick franchises

HQ

Chad Stahelski has become one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood thanks to his success helming the John Wick series. To this end, Lionsgate has now locked down the filmmaker, with a new deal that sees Stahelski overseeing the development of the John Wick and the Highlander franchises.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal between the director and the production giant will also continue to explore the TV space (following The Continental debuting late last year), and will also see Stahelski's next directorial effort being the Highlander reimagining that will star Henry Cavill.

Speaking about the deal, Stahelski added, "John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I'm so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told."

There is no mention how this pact will affect other projects that Stahelski is attached to, including the Ghost of Tsushima and the Rainbow Six feature film adaptations.

What are you more excited for, more John Wick or a Highlander return?