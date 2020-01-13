Cookies

CBS confirms Star Trek: Picard's Season 2

Just a few days before the first season premieres, we get the news that a second will follow.

Star Trek: Picard will kick off on January 23, and when it does it'll do so over 10 episodes. Now it seems CBS is confident in the show, as they have renewed it for a second 10 episode season. According to the tweet, "the story is just getting started".

In the new Star Trek show, Patrick Stewart returns as protagonist Jean-Luc Picard, and viewers will (spoilers) find him deeply affected by the death of Data, as depicted in Nemesis.

