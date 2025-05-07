English
Cardinals begin conclave to choose next pope

Voting starts Wednesday as Church leaders weigh future direction.

The latest news on Vatican City. The day is finally here. Cardinals from around the world will enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month.

With 133 electors from 70 nations, the conclave reflects a diverse Church balancing calls for continuity with Francis' reforms and voices favouring a return to tradition. While front-runners include Cardinals Parolin and Tagle, no clear favourite has emerged yet.

Vatican City, October 13, 2019. Cardinals attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square for the canonization of five blessed // Shutterstock

