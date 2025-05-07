Cardinals begin conclave to choose next pope

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Vatican City. The day is finally here. Cardinals from around the world will enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month.
With 133 electors from 70 nations, the conclave reflects a diverse Church balancing calls for continuity with Francis' reforms and voices favouring a return to tradition. While front-runners include Cardinals Parolin and Tagle, no clear favourite has emerged yet.