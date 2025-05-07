Cardinals begin conclave to choose next pope

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . The day is finally here. Cardinals from around the world will enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month.

With 133 electors from 70 nations, the conclave reflects a diverse Church balancing calls for continuity with Francis' reforms and voices favouring a return to tradition. While front-runners include Cardinals Parolin and Tagle, no clear favourite has emerged yet.