Capcom: "We're making a new Resident Evil"

That Capcom is working on a new main Resident Evil may not come as a surprise, and everyone has of course expected that they are working on a sequel to Resident Evil Village.

But despite this, it is of course nice to get a confirmation and Capcom has now delivered just that. During their Capcom Next showcase, it was confirmed that Resident Evil 9 is on its way, and Koshi Nakanishi also said that it will be "substantial":

"We're making a new Resident Evil. It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7]. But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

Nakanishi is the same person who developed Resident Evil VII, and knowing that he's at the helm of the development of the ninth game is obviously very good news. When we'll see more is anyone's guess, but the fact that Capcom is now willing to talk about Resident Evil 9 may indicate that a more official announcement is not too far away.