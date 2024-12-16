Capcom plans on reviving more IPs in the future

HQ

The Game Awards saw a bunch of big announcements, but perhaps two that got fans the most-excited came from Capcom. Onimusha: Way of the Sword and the new Okami game came out of nowhere, and proved that Capcom can still care about its old IP every now and again.

Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter are undeniably the big money makers for Capcom, but the developer/publisher is looking to revive more IP in the future. In a post announcing the new Onimusha and Okami games, Capcom writes: "In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently."

"The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles," the post continues.

Capcom does often branch out with an unexpected release here and there, such as 2023's Exoprimal. However, it might find better success by reviving an IP, which will draw in nostalgic fans.