Capcom Online Program TGS 2025: Onimusha: Way of the Sword reveals protagonist's past in new trailer

The Tokyo Game Show is now open for business, as today (according to the European time zone) saw the start of the various game companies' events, and it looks like this year's 2025 is going to be a strong one. First up was the RGG Summit, where the Like a Dragon studio announced Yakuza Kiwami 3. And then Capcom did their special show, where they updated their current games and previewed details of upcoming releases, such as Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Today's trailer had a bit of gameplay, but mostly focused on introducing us to this game's protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, who returns from the dead to take on demons and forge alliances with some unlikely allies.

You can watch the trailer below. Onimusha: Way of the Sword doesn't have a release date yet, but it's coming in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. Ready to take the fight to the demons?