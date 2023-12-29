Capcom has Dino Crisis merchandise to celebrate their 40th anniversary

HQ

It doesn't matter how much the fans keep asking, it's like Capcom won't even admit that their beloved franchise Dino Crisis even exist. Or that used to be true at least, until now. Capcom is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, and this includes new merchandise, among which we can find a few Dino Crisis themed pieces (keychain and notebook, to be more precise).

While this definitely isn't what the fans have been hoping for since Dino Crisis 3 was released back in 2003, at least it's a tiny sign och life that shows Capcom hasn't forgotten this series. Beggars can't be choosers, remember, but hopefully the interest for these items could show Capcom that people still miss Dino Crisis.