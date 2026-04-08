Can Real Madrid achieve a 'remontada' away against Bayern? Historically, it has never happened...

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Real Madrid was defeated at the Bernabéu by Bayern Munich, but the German team did not finish the job and, with a 2-1 from the first leg, there are still chances for Madrid to comeback: a remontada is possible, and Bayern manager Vincent Kompany reminded that this isn't over... but all signs point that it won't happen.

Real Madrid, for example, hasn't won a Champions League or an European Cup knockout round when they were losing from the first leg and played the second leg away. The only similar precedent was in the extinct UEFA Cup Winner's Cup, when they faced Wacker Innsbruck in 1971, according to AS.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's stats are even more chilling for Arbeloa and his men. The German team has only lost one match this season in the Bundesliga, 1-2 against Augsburg; and incredibly hasn't lost by more than one goal since March 2024, a 0-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund, the year Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga. The only exemption is the Champions League, where they lost 3-1 to Arsenal in November 2025.

Real Madrid will need more than one goal to win next week at the Allianz Arena (unless they go to penalties). Do you think Real Madrid has any chances of beating Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena next week? Next week, without Tchouameni, but with Militao, Bellingham in the starting line-up and Ferland Mendy expected to return from injury, they will try, likely their final chance to save the season.