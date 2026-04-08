Call of the Sea sequel Call of the Elder Gods to launch this May

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Back in 2020, developer Out of the Blue served up a Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure known as Call of the Sea, which proved to be a rather big hit among fans and critics. This led the studio to return to the universe and explore how it could be expanded. Six years later and we'll be meeting this very project.

Regarded as Call of the Elder Gods, this project will see players stepping into the shoes of Professor Harry Everheart and new hero Evangeline Drayton and will see as the duo go about solving a slate of environmental puzzles and challenges while searching for loved ones in an adventure that takes place across New England, Australia, the arctic, and even an ancient city.

This game is regarded as a sequel to Call of the Sea but the developer does express that "no prior knowledge" of the existing game will be required to play and enjoy Call of the Elder Gods.

The plot synopsis for the adventure adds: "All is not well at Miskatonic University. Professor Harry Everhart tries to ignore the shadows flitting at the corners of his vision, while student Evangeline Drayton is haunted with impossible dreams of an artifact uncovered a decade ago. In their search for answers, the pair will uncover revelations more ancient than anyone could have imagined."

We're also told that Marvel's Spider-Man's Yuri Lowenthal voices Professor Harry while Firewatch and Starfield's Cissy Jones is taking on the duties of Evangeline.

As per the launch date and platforms, the game is rather close to debut, with the arrival slated for May 12, 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It will also be a day one inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. Check out the latest trailer for the game below.