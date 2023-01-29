Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 fans have been waiting eight years for this Easter egg reveal

HQ

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 developer promised to reveal an Easter egg secret eight years after the game launched, and now patient fans are waiting for him to live up to his guarantee.

Back in 2013, Jason Blundell, former Treyarch studio co-head and Black Ops 3 Game Director, said that no matter how many times he was asked, he wouldn't speak about an Easter egg in the game's Zombies mode. Instead, he said people could ask him again in "about eight years time."

Even now, people still remember the "impossible Easter egg" Blundell described, and are banding together to get an answer out of the developer.

It hasn't exactly been eight years since Black Ops 3 released, but fans are hoping that at some point this year we can find out the secret that was hidden within Shadows of Evil all this time.