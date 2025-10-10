Bye Sweet Carole mixes the aesthetics of a Disney classic with horrors out of your worst nightmare

Yesterday 9th October many crossed off one of their anticipated titles for this spooky season as we look forward to Halloween. Bye Sweet Carole, from Remothered creator Chris Darril, is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Bye Sweet Carole puts us in the shoes of a young girl named Lana Benton. Set in the early 1900s, at a time when the phenomenon of the feminist political movement is beginning to shake the British nation, Bye Sweet Carole takes players on a mysterious investigation into the creepy Bunny Hall Orphanage, where Lana is the only one who suspects that her best friend, Carole, didn't just run away.

"After discovering secret letters between Carole and a mysterious "French" person, Lana decides to dig deeper. Her investigation will take her between the harsh realities of the real world and the fantastic, if decadent, kingdom of Corolla. In this kingdom, influenced by the menacing Mr. Kyn, the indifferent owl Velenia and the greedy corrupted rabbits, the end seems inevitable."

Check out this haunting hand-painted adventure in the trailer below. Bye Sweet Carole will release a physical edition on 21 October.

