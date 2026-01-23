Bubsy 4D will launch on PC and consoles in May

HQ

When it was revealed to the world in the Gamescom Opening Night Live pre-show in August 2025, Atari and developer Fabraz found themselves truly in the spotlight as fans geeked out over the return of Bubsy in the form of a brand-new and numbered instalment known as Bubsy 4D.

During the German show, we got to go hands-on with the game and were pleasantly surprised by what we experienced. Jumping to the present, it won't be long until all can play this fluid and speedrunnable platformer, as the release date has been revealed with the game arriving as soon as May.

Launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, and Switch 2, Bubsy 4D will officially be launching on May 22. With this in mind, a new trailer has been shared that you can see below, and it has been confirmed that pre-orders are open for the physical edition that will be coming for the Switch editions and that offer a game cartridge, tuck-in exterior box, user manual, poster, and artbook, all for $39.99 on Switch 1 and $49.99 on Switch 2. If you just want a digital game on any of the total platforms, the price tag is set at the very affordable $19.99.

In a very Bubsy manner, the titular character has issued a quote about this announcement that explains: "Get ready for the comeback you never saw coming. It's no secret that I've got a questionable track record, but Atari and Fabraz are determined to give me the game I've always deserved. This time, my claws are out and I'm ready to show off."

Are you excited to play Bubsy 4D?