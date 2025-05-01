Bryan Cranston struggles in show business in Everything's Going to Be Great

Despite almost being 70-years-old, Bryan Cranston is still a very, very busy man. He has just appeared as the eccentric studio executive Griffin Mill in The Studio, and will soon be reuniting with Wes Anderson in The Phoenician Scheme, appearing in the Malcom in the Middle return, starring in the Beowolf spinoff Grendel, and more. In fact, one upcoming project is a drama effort where Cranston appears alongside Allison Janney as the heads of a family of struggling show businesspeople, with this being a film that will debut as soon as this June.

Coming from Lionsgate, this film is known as Everything's Going to Be Great, and it revolves around Buddy and Macy Smart (Cranston and Janney) as they look to get through a financially turbulent life while raising their sons Lester and Derrick. This becomes all the more challenging when Buddy decides to chase a big break that could change their lives forever, while Macy is left to hold up the Smart family while Buddy's attention is elsewhere.

Everything's Going to Be Great is coming to cinemas as soon as June 20, and with that edging ever closer, you can see the movie's trailer below as well as its official synopsis.

"There's no business like show business — for Buddy and Macy Smart ( Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney) that means an unpredictable life in regional theater while trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Through it all, Buddy pursues his unstoppable dreams, and Macy is left to pull it all together and keep the family afloat. As the family grapples with identity and belonging, they share a humorous and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, learning the power of owning your spotlight, no matter what stage of life you're in."