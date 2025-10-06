Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged, the remake of the second adventure, has been announced

Revolution Software developed and published Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged in 2024, a remake of the classic Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars, which was a huge success with critics and audiences alike. Things seem to have gone well, because now they have just announced the development of a "Reforged" version of the second adventure of American tourist George Stobbart and Parisian journalist Nicole Collard.

This new version of Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror will allow us to swap out the graphics of the original 1997 adventure at any time with the new graphics of the enhanced version, which is expected to be released in early 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the main artwork and announcement trailer for Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged below.