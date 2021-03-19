Brainpunk action game Scarlet Nexus releases in late June

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Bandai Namco unveiled pre-order options for Scarlet Nexus while also revealing the game's release date. The futuristic action game is due to release on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 25. The conflict between the two playable main characters Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall is further outlined in the latest story trailer, that shows some interesting turn of events.

There is another thing to note, since Bandai Namco is planning to follow-up their original story with an anime that is releasing this summer, alongside their game. The production studio Sunrise will do the honours, and you can even get a glimpse of what to expect from this in the latest video. The TV series will release simultaneously, but there will be more info later on.