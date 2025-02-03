Borderlands 4 "will feature billions of weapons and accessories for players to acquire"

HQ

We still don't know when Borderlands 4 will be released, other than that it's on its way and will be released this year. If there's one thing the series is known for, along with black humor and cel-shaded graphics, it's lots of guns.

The series has previously had billions of guns to offer, and apparently this is something Gearbox has decided to develop further. In a GamesRadar interview with the game's senior project producer Anthony Nicholson, he explains that the fourth installment "will feature billions of weapons and accessories for players to acquire".

However, it seems that the adventure's rarer weapons might be a little more exciting this time around and he also explained that the team "want to create exciting moments when a rare weapon, item, or something altogether unexpected drops". Exactly what this means we can only speculate about, but hopefully we'll hear more about Borderlands 4 in the near future, maybe even at the Sony event rumored for next week?