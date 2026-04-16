BMW sales drop 20% because of US slump

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Overall, BMW's EV output has been well received, but specifically because of the overall slump on EV's happening in the US, the group has experienced a quite significant sales downturn.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company's global EV sales dropped around 20%, as noted by InsideEVs. That decline comes alongside a 3.5% dip in overall deliveries, with BMW shifting 565.748 cars globally during the quarter.

The story, however, isn't uniform across regions. Europe is still holding up relatively well, with modest growth, but key markets like the US and China are dragging things down. Weak demand, changing incentives and tougher competition are all playing a role in cooling EV uptake . Even Rolls-Royce - usually excluded from broader market swings - saw sales fall, underlining just how widespread the slowdown is across the group.

BMW remains committed to EV's, though, and expressed positivity about its outlook for the upcoming quarter.