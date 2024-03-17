Blumhouse and AMC are celebrating Halloween early by bringing five horrors back to theatres

HQ

Blumhouse and AMC Theatres are hosting a five-day film festival at the end of the month to celebrate that we're now halfway to Halloween. From 29th March - 2nd April, five films within Blumhouse's catalogue will be shown in 40 cities across the United States.

Tickets go on sale on 15th March on AMCTheatres.com and are priced at just $8 each. As well as being able to see classic horrors on the big screen once again, viewers will also be able to win giveaways, get sneak peeks and see recorded messages from people behind each film. You can take a look at the festival's schedule below:



Friday, March 29 - Split



Saturday, March 30 - The Purge



Sunday, March 31 - Ouija: Origin of Evil



Monday, April 1 - Insidious (13th year anniversary of the movie's opening)



Tuesday, April 2 - The Invisible Man



"We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable and slightly evil night at the movies. We're grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse.

"Blumhouse films terrify and delight horror fans. We are excited to bring these favorites back to the big screen," said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres.

The full list of cities includes: Atlanta (GA), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Miami (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Orlando (FL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Rockford (IL), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C., Wichita (KS).

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.