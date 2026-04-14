Bloodborne officially getting an R-rated adaptation

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Another video game adaptation has hit the front pages. FromSoftware's beloved gothic horror action mix Bloodborne is getting a new, R-rated animated movie, bringing us back to the blood-soaked streets of Yharnam.

Sony Pictures officially confirmed the adaptation at CinemaCon. Via Variety, Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, said that the upcoming film will be "very true" to the original spirit of Bloodborne. It was also confirmed that the film will be co-produced by YouTuber JackSepticEye, who said that Bloodborne is his favourite game of all time, and he'll do all he can to make "this the BEST Bloodborne adaptation possible."

Bloodborne is the latest video game from FromSoftware to be given the adaptation treatment. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting an anime series depicting the main adventures of the game, and of course A24 is hard at work plugging away on the Elden Ring movie right now. Considering the love gamers have for FromSoftware, it's not surprising to see so many of their projects getting adaptations. Now fans will just have to see whether these adaptations can live up to the expectations set by some of the greatest RPGs in recent years.