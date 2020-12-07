Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Blood & Truth

Blood & Truth will run better on PS5

London Studio has revealed some of the improvements you'll find if you play the VR game on the new console.

Unlike regular PS4 games, PSVR games won't use the full power of the PS5 to run better, unless the studios specifically change the game to do so. That's precisely what London Studio did with Blood & Truth, as detailed in a new tweet.

With the latest update installed (already out), Blood & Truth will run on PS5 with higher resolution, higher framerate (up to 90 fps), highest detail assets used at all times, and improved texture details, all applicable to the base game and the free DLC.

Not familiar with Blood & Truth? Then check our review right here.

Blood & Truth

