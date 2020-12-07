Blood & Truth will run better on PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Unlike regular PS4 games, PSVR games won't use the full power of the PS5 to run better, unless the studios specifically change the game to do so. That's precisely what London Studio did with Blood & Truth, as detailed in a new tweet.

With the latest update installed (already out), Blood & Truth will run on PS5 with higher resolution, higher framerate (up to 90 fps), highest detail assets used at all times, and improved texture details, all applicable to the base game and the free DLC.

