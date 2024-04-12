Blood of Zeus returns next month

You may have watched Blood of Zeus at some point on Netflix over the years. That's because the series first debuted back in 2020 and despite having plans to follow up with a second outing, has seemingly not rushed to deliver this. Thankfully, it's finally time we get more from the show.

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Blood of Zeus and revealed that the show will be back on the streamer on May 9, 2024. As to what this season will explore, it will pick up on the events of the first season and further see Hades attempting to escape the Underworld by crowning Persephone as the ruler of Olympus.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes ahead of their arrival next month.