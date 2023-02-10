Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Blood Bowl III

Blood Bowl III gets two new violent trailers ahead of its premiere

The football threequel will be launching later this month.

HQ

One of the most violent sports of all time is back on February 21 when Cyanide Studios and Nacon releases Blood Bowl III for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This is a turn-based fantasy version of football with 12 playable races confirmed (including Black Orcs, Dark Elf, Dwarves, Humans and Orcs).

Now Nacon thinks it's about time we get to know more about the foundation of this frankly very entertaining and odd series, and has therefore released two videos. The top one is an overview presentation, while the bottom one explains the concept of Blood Bowl.

