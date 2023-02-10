Blood Bowl III gets two new violent trailers ahead of its premiere

HQ

One of the most violent sports of all time is back on February 21 when Cyanide Studios and Nacon releases Blood Bowl III for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This is a turn-based fantasy version of football with 12 playable races confirmed (including Black Orcs, Dark Elf, Dwarves, Humans and Orcs).

Now Nacon thinks it's about time we get to know more about the foundation of this frankly very entertaining and odd series, and has therefore released two videos. The top one is an overview presentation, while the bottom one explains the concept of Blood Bowl.

HQ