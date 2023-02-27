Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Blood Bowl III developers apologise for launch issues and monetization

Each player is getting a lump sum of in-game currency as compensation.

A lot of criticism has hit Blood Bowl III since it launched, with many pointing out the game's microtransactions and functionality as areas where there are serious issues.

Cyanide Studio, the developer behind Blood Bowl III, has apologised for these issues, and has promised to do better in a statement posted to Steam. "The functionality of the game is our main priority," Cyanide said. "We will do our best to address any bugs or broken elements as soon as we can."

Regarding the microtransaction issues, Cyanide said it believes the system in the game is "fair, rewarding and optional." Each player has been given 1000 Warpstone, which acts as Blood Bowl III's premium currency, as compensation.

What do you think needs changing in Blood Bowl III?

