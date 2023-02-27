Blood Bowl III developers apologise for launch issues and monetization

HQ

A lot of criticism has hit Blood Bowl III since it launched, with many pointing out the game's microtransactions and functionality as areas where there are serious issues.

Cyanide Studio, the developer behind Blood Bowl III, has apologised for these issues, and has promised to do better in a statement posted to Steam. "The functionality of the game is our main priority," Cyanide said. "We will do our best to address any bugs or broken elements as soon as we can."

Regarding the microtransaction issues, Cyanide said it believes the system in the game is "fair, rewarding and optional." Each player has been given 1000 Warpstone, which acts as Blood Bowl III's premium currency, as compensation.

