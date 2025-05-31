Bloober Team: Update for PlayStation 5 Pro is on the way

HQ

Bloober Team has confirmed that an update for the Silent Hill 2 remake—one that optimises the game for the PlayStation 5 Pro and takes advantage of the console's extra horsepower—is still in development. But despite more than half a year having passed since the game's launch last October, this much-anticipated patch has yet to materialize.

While the Silent Hill 2 remake was generally well received, some players have pointed out a number of technical issues—particularly performance-related problems on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Bloober has promised to address these concerns and has repeatedly stated that they're working hard on a fix. Now, they've once again spoken up to reassure players that the patch is coming. Exactly when, however, remains uncertain.

