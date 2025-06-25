Bloober Team shines a spotlight on Cronos: The New Dawn's combat and escalating enemies

HQ

Recently, developer Bloober Team presented another glimpse of Cronos: The New Dawn, its upcoming new IP that will further build on the studio's survival horror heritage. The game will launch sometime later this year on PC and consoles, and with that being the case, we've now been introduced further to the combat and different enemies in the game as part of a developer blog.

The video reveals that one of the core and most challenging elements to master is defeating enemies that like to merge and escalate into bigger and greater threats. With the monsters known as Orphans, the idea is that as you kill one, it serves as fuel for another, enabling that enemy to combine with its fallen compatriot to become something more and typically worse.

Because of this, you will need to be even smarter with how you use your weapons and tools, something Bloober Team elaborates on by sharing information about some gadgets. There is the Javelin, which uses rapid-fire rounds, and also the Hammer that instead trends toward heavy up-close damage that is perfect for finishing enemies that are looking to merge. Otherwise, Bloober encourages players to lure enemies away from corpses to prevent them from being able to merge in the first place.

As per the different kinds of Orphans, a few have been shared including the Doppelganger that is regarded as the most common threat, even if not all look or act alike. Some will rush and charge at the player, some are bruisers that are harder to take down and hit with great force, others like to use ranged attacks predominantly. But this isn't all as there are also special enemies that only appear in certain locations, offering even more challenges to overcome, something we'll learn more about in the future.

Check out the latest developer blog below.