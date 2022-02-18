Blizzard "wouldn't want to close the door" on Horde and Alliance together

HQ

Considering this is "one step forward", we wondered if the next steps might, for example, allow a Horde player to enter peacefully into Stormwind..., something that sounded like blasphemy mere weeks ago (and still kind of does).

Morgan Day "I wouldn't want to close the door on that, and things like this do lead to questions like that. What's potentially the next step? What will this look like in five years or in ten years? There's also some great opportunities as we'll see in the Eternity's End update, with some Horde and Alliance characters working together, and those are moments that our players always love to see and to participate in.