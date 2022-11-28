Blizzard reveals Ramattra's abilities

HQ

It's just over a week before the next Overwatch 2 hero debuts when Season 2 arrives on December 6. Ahead of that date, Blizzard has now finally given us a look at Ramattra in action and shown off the character's abilities and moves.

You can see all of Ramattra's kit in the gameplay overview below, but can also find an official rundown that further describes how his Void Accelerator staff, Nemesis Form Pummel punches, and Ultimate Annihilation all work and how they will change the way we Overwatch 2 is played when Ramattra is on the battlefield.

For more on Season 2, the gameplay trailer for the season itself will debut tomorrow, alongside the seasonal content roadmap.