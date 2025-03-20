Blizzard reveals all about Overwatch 2's Danish bounty hunter

HQ

We have known that the 43rd character coming to Overwatch 2 would be the Danish bounty hunter Freja for a while. This was affirmed in February, when Blizzard announced its plans for the majority of 2025 for Overwatch 2, where it was confirmed that Freja would launch in Season 16, with some early playtesting time in the current Season 15.

As we're edging ever closer to the arrival of Season 16 in April, Blizzard has presented a deeper look at Freja, all as part of a trailer that delves into the character's narrative and past. We get to experience what happens when Freja's latest job for the antagonist Maximilien doesn't exactly go to plan, all in a lovely animated form that shows off her amazing crossbow skills.

Check out this trailer below, before being able to put Freja through the ringer this weekend, as part of the limited test time between March 21-23.