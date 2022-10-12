Blizzard is giving Overwatch 2 players a free skin to make up for launch woes

HQ

There's no denying that launch has been pretty miserable for Overwatch 2. Between DDoS attacks, failed account migrations, server disconnects, enormous login queues, and so on, it's been a challenge to appreciate Blizzard's shooter sequel since it debuted on October 4. But fortunately Blizzard understands this and is not only working on fixes and solutions, but also looking to reward fans for their patience.

This comes in the form of a Legendary Reaper skin called Cursed Captain and a Health Pack Weapon Charm. Both of these items will be available to all players who log into the game between October 25 until the end of Season One. Blizzard has also said that it is working on hosting several double match XP weekends as well to make up for lost time, but specific dates for these have yet to be announced.

We can also expect another update later this week on other game feedback.