Blizzard has explained how to merge Overwatch accounts

HQ

Blizzard will be making all kinds of changes to the Overwatch experience when the sequel Overwatch 2 debuts later this year. Be it removing loot boxes, adding battle passes, taking a seasonal approach, 5v5 gameplay, or even a ramped up Hero release schedule, there are a lot of new core design features to take into account.

And now Blizzard has detailed yet another feature that will be on offer when the sequel launches on October 4, with that being account merging. Essentially, this will allow you to combine separate PC and console accounts together, as Overwatch has never had cross-progression, but will be getting it when OW2 launches. While the feature isn't actually live yet, you can get a jump start and register the accounts you want to merge now, so that Blizzard can get it all ready and sorted for you when you log into OW2 on release day.

The process is pretty simple (I did it myself last night). All you need to do is link the Battle.net account your PC Overwatch account uses to your console version in the console edition, and then simply click on the Merge Accounts section in the main menu. This will ask you which accounts you want to merge, and once confirming this, Blizzard states that your cumulative efforts on both accounts will be crammed together into one come October 4.

If you have issues or questions about the procedure, Blizzard has created a really lengthy FAQ page, which you can find right here.