Blizzard gives an insight into the Moira rework process for Overwatch 2

Ever since players got to try out Overwatch 2 as part of the recent beta, one of the biggest criticisms the title has faced was how unfulfilling a lot of the Support heroes felt to play, largely down to the fact that they now have less protection (due to less shields, crowd-control, and less tanks on the field). This isn't helped by how a lot of the Support heroes have quite boring ability sets as well, and thus Blizzard has been returning to the drawing board to sort this out.

As part of a new blog post, we're told about the process that is going into reworking Moira. The aim here is to provide a kit with more depth, and thus a few new mechanics have been tested out for the character.

This started with the failed idea of Pain Converter, an ability that aims to make allies more survivable by allowing Moira to provide damage mitigations. This was scrapped due to its situational design and its similarities to Baptiste's Immortality Field, and likewise how it was mainly used on tanks with more health to mitigate damage in the first place.

This led to Purge & Nullify, two separate abilities that built on one another. Purge was used as an offensive effect cleanser and would be used to remove buffs - such as Nano Boost or Soldier 76's Sprint - from enemies. It had a lot of conflicting opinions and was archived for Nullify, an ability that suppresses the effects of enemy buffs instead, and would for example remove the bonuses of Nano Boost for a few seconds. The problem with this ability was that it had issues with what should and could be suppressed, and likewise it was found to be too insignificant in gameplay that it was archived.

Which brings us onto Weaken, the third and current iteration of Moira's kit. This ability allows Moira to fire a charged projectile at foes that can lower attack damage or healing output. It's said to be a skillshot ability like Ana's Sleep Dart, and will be challenging to hit but with some powerful effects. It's not clear whether this will ever make it into the game, but the blog post does say, "it's looking promising so far."

It's also said in the post that there are a variety of other changes that are being tested across the entire Overwatch roster. You can take a look at the finer details for this rework in the post here.