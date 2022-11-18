Blizzard details plans to change Overwatch 2 battle pass and progression

HQ

Now that Overwatch 2 is already nearing the start of its second season, developer Blizzard has released a blog post talking about some of the areas that it intends to introduce improvements and changes.

As said in the blog post, one of the areas that will be receiving changes is in the battle pass and progression systems. Blizzard notes that it isn't "completely satisfied" with where this is right now, and will be improving progression by offering up new ways to earn skins from events, and by providing "new accomplishments" for you to hunt outside of ranked and the battle pass.

As for the battle pass, we're told this is a talking point at the developer currently, but that we'll hear more about proposed changes for Season 3 and beyond.

Otherwise, Blizzard is looking at making changes to the support role to make it "more fun and more rewarding to play". Between hero reworks, game system updates, and even role-wide changes, these are being looked at to encourage more people to queue the role and to hopefully bring down queue times as a result.

The Competitive system will also be receiving further updates and tweaks in the future, including to unexpected rank changes, rate of feedback, and so on, but further information on this will arrive at a later date.

Lastly, we're promised further hero balance changes as expected, including one to Sojourn. Finally!