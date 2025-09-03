Blitzcrank is the latest Champion to be revealed for 2XKO

HQ

Hearing "trash detected" right before a robot slams my head into the ground is surely one way to make me rage quit a fighting game, and that appears to be Blitzcrank's bread and butter. The robot looks to be an ultimate BM machine in the League of Legends fighting game 2XKO, as he's the latest Champion to be revealed for the game.

Blitzcrank's model is absolutely huge, and he looks a bit slow when it comes to movement compared to some of the other Champions, but once he catches an opponent in a grab it seems to herald devastation for them. From long and short range Blitzcrank can yank an opponent into his grasp before slamming them or shooting them up into the air for more combos. He looks a little bit like Robot from Your Only Move is Hustle (if you know, you know).

Blitzcrank chains really well with his grabs, making him somewhat comparable to King from Tekken, but with more long-range options thanks to his extended grab. He'll be available to play in the closed beta taking place on the 9th of September, and if you want to see his gameplay for yourself, check out the trailer below: