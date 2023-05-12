Black Mirror Season 6 episodes revealed

Black Mirror Season 6 will have 5 episodes, and the names of these episodes alongside a short plot description have been given to us.
The first episode is entitled "Joan is Awful," and features a young woman who finds that her life has been turned into a TV drama where she is played by Selma Hayek. This episode will also feature Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel in what looks like a pretty stacked cast.
Episode 2 will be called "Loch Henry" and will follow a film crew making a nature documentary that get more and more interested in the shocking events of the location's past.
Episode 3 brings us back into the sci-fi space with "Beyond the Sea," which features two men on a high-tech mission where they have to deal with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. This is the episode that will feature Aaron Paul, alongside Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, and Rory Culkin.
Episode 4 is called "Mazey Day", and follows a young, famous woman who finds herself stalked by invasive paparazzi following her involvement in a hit-and-run incident. This episode stars Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez.
Finally, we end Black Mirror Season 6 with "Demon 79." The story here takes place in England in 1979, and follows a woman who has to commit terrible acts in order to prevent disaster.
Which episode are you most excited for? Black Mirror Season 6 launches next month.
