Bits & Bops just shadow launched during the Wholesome Snack Showcase

The Wholesome Snack Showcase has been chock-full of promising new reveals and announcements, but it also featured a ton of other goodies in the form of shadow drops. Yep, if you're looking for something to play as of this very moment, you can head to Steam and snag a copy of developer Tempo Lab Games' Bits & Bops, which is now available.

Described as a "collection of original rhythm minigames, filled with catchy music, snappy gameplay and gorgeous, hand-drawn animation," this is an easy to pick up and play title that is ideal for anyone looking for a bit of fun in these dark December nights.

Available to download as of this very moment, check out some images from Bits & Bops below.