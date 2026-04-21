Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still alive: Ubisoft has posted a host of job vacancies for specialist roles on the long-running project

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It might sound a bit defeatist, but if you'd asked me yesterday about Beyond Good & Evil 2, I'd probably have told you I was just waiting for confirmation from Ubisoft (which has been through a lot of tough times recently) that the project had been quietly cancelled. It turns out it's just the opposite.

The creative director of Beyond Good & Evil 2 at Ubisoft Montpellier, Fawzi Mesmar, has today posted a message inviting developers to apply for one of the numerous vacancies at the studio to work on the project. And these aren't exactly junior roles, but rather Senior Gameplay Animator, Technical Director of Level Design, Gameplay Animation Director, Experienced Real-Time VFX Artist, Senior Network Programmer, Senior Technical Sound Designer, Team Lead for Character, and Senior Game Designer. All mid-to-senior level roles that could well be filled by some of the veterans who have lost their jobs at other companies in recent weeks. If this is your situation, or you believe you have the right skills, you can view the vacancies here and apply for them.

In any case, it is surprising that a project which has already cost so much money and is undoubtedly still a long way from launch continues to enjoy the company's support. It seems that, after all, we might well see BG&E2 in the future.