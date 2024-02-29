Beware of the latest POCO X5 Pro update, it forces you to factory reset your device

HQ

Xiaomi just yesterday published its update schedule and compatible devices with the introduction of HyperOS, the new operating system for its Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that replaces MIUI. And although for the moment it has not detailed when these updates would arrive, thousands of POCO X5 and F5 users have woken up this morning to a terrible surprise: their phone locked.

List of Xiaomi devices confirmed for the HyperOS update



Xiaomi Pad 6



Redmi Pad SE



Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro



Xiaomi 13 Ultra



Xiaomi 13 Lite



Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro



Redmi Note 13 4G



Redmi Note 13 5G



Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G



Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G



Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G



Redmi Note 12 5G



Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G



Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G



Xiaomi 12



Xiaomi 12 Pro



Xiaomi 12 Lite



Xiaomi 12T



Xiaomi 12T Pro



It seems that the update that has been released globally a few hours ago completely blocks the device and forces the user to the dreaded Wipe data / Factory reset, ie delete the data, which forces to leave the factory phone, and without being able to restart it or cut the installation with Mi Assistant or Reboot Now. We don't know if there are more models affected, but users report a total lack of home information and an evident nervousness about losing all their stored personal information.

Will I lose all the photos on my phone?

At the time of writing, Xiaomi has not yet commented on the matter, but we strongly recommend that, if you have not yet started updating your device, disable automatic updates until the Chinese company makes a hotfix for the patch. Avoid updating the firmware for the time being and hold off until the company releases information.