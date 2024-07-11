Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a huge success for Netflix

HQ

It's taken an incredibly long time for the fourth script to come together, but Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F seems to have been worth the wait. Judging by the numbers Netflix now presents, it is by far their most streamed film for 2024.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is also in the top 10 in 93 countries worldwide and has more than 41 million views. Nice numbers, and given that Murphy himself has expressed interest in continuing, maybe this paves the way for even more films in the series. Who knows, though.

What did you think of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?