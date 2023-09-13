Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Bethesda had 'hundreds of plans' for Starfield that didn't make it into the game

Even with Starfield's enormous size, not everything could make the cut.

HQ

Starfield was unleashed on the world in the middle of last week and it has done very well, to say the least, with over six million people starting to explore the almost endless universe when it released. But the fact is that it could have been even more extensive. In an interview with The The Washington Post director Todd Howard reveals that Bethesda had hundreds more ideas that didn't make it into the final product.

Todd Howard:
"We planned, and those plans went out the window. We knew we were going to rewrite parts of the engine, so we started building technology for the planets and the outer space stuff on our previous engine and renderer."

But there will be more Starfield, an expansion called Shattered Space is under development. However, we do not know when it will be released, but Bethesda will of course reveal more when it gets closer.

Starfield

