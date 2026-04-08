Beth and Summer fight a couch in Rick and Morty Season 9 trailer

HQ

Rick and Morty Season 9 officially premieres this May. It doesn't surprise us to see the adult animated series back for a ninth season, as it's confirmed to run all the way up to Season 12, but it's still good to see the weird and wacky adventures of the world's smartest scientist and his grandson back on our screens.

The vibe in the Season 9 trailer harkens back to old Rick and Morty, it seems, with the series offering us plenty of weird, anthology-styled adventures that give us a sense for how deep and full of strangeness the multiverse is. Beth and Summer fight home furniture, Rick and Morty attend a yoga class. Jerry is there as always. It's classic stuff.

The show premieres on the 25th of May on HBO Max across Europe, and we're sure that buried in amongst all the fun and space adventures there will be some more serious, main story stuff too. We'll have to wait and see next month when Rick and Morty Season 9 arrives.