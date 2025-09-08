Benoit Blanc tackles an impossible crime in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

HQ

We've seen detective Benoit Blanc tackle some rather extreme and mind-boggling cases over the years but has he met his match in the upcoming third chapter of Rian Johnson's film series?

Netflix has just released the trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and it delves deeper into the "impossible" case that Daniel Craig's southern sleuth will have to solve.

It involves the murder of a priest who after entering a closed off hidden passage with one way in and one way only, is murdered 30 seconds after closing the door behind him, leaving many of the individuals attending the sermon as prime suspects.

This movie, like those before it, has a shockingly stacked cast, with Craig supported by Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

With the premiere set for November 26 in cinemas and December 12 on Netflix, check out the trailer for the "darkest" case in Johnson's murder-mystery series to date.